FRA investigation still with FICAC

Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau

The Fiji Roads Authority investigation report is still with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau who says he has not received any update from FICAC.

He adds that the report’s referral to FICAC highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability within its agencies.

“The FRA report has been forwarded to FICAC. I have not got an update after that. That’s what I have at the moment. Once we have the update we will advise on that otherwise the relevant bodies will advise on that.”

The special audit undertaken by the Office of the Auditor General into FRA for a three-year period from July of 2020 until the same month of 2023 had the total cost of variation and escalation at $405 million.

The Minister earlier this year raised serious concerns about the practices of the previous board of the Fiji Roads Authority, prompting further examination into the organization’s financial affairs.

This prompted a thorough investigation after receiving the outcomes of a special audit conducted by the Office of the Auditor General.

The current board, appointed in April last year, identified substantial breakdowns in systems and governance, coupled with a severe cash flow crisis that was impeding the FRA’s operations.

FBC News has sent questions to FICAC on the matter.