FPF surge operation uncovers drugs and violations

A two-day Fiji Police operation has uncovered expired wheel taxes, drug offenses, and overloaded vehicles across Viti Levu.

A two-day surge operation targeted areas from Navua to Nalawa in Ra.

Senior Superintendent of Police and the Director of Operations, Kasiano Vusonilawe, says the intensified presence took many by surprise but served as a timely reminder of the importance of road safety and legal compliance.

He adds the Fiji Police Force strategically used the surge as an opportunity to engage with the community, providing awareness and support.

The operation, coordinated by the Fiji Police Operation Headquarters, brought together multiple specialized units, including Traffic, K-9, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit, Water Police, Community Policing, Tourist Police, Crime Stoppers, and the Fiji Police Band.

Crime Stoppers representatives visited high schools associated with their Scholastic Program, while Tourist Police officers reached out to hotels along main routes.

Community policing officers, alongside the Water Police, delivered public awareness sessions in local communities.

He adds the operation also provided a valuable platform for the Fiji Police Force to engage with stakeholders and discuss ongoing challenges in maintaining public safety.

SSP Vusonilawe stresses that similar awareness exercises are planned to encourage safe practices across the community.