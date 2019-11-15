FPCL ensures that COVID-19 restriction protocols in place

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited says the COVID-19 restriction protocols are in place and observed at all times when cargo ships visit our shores.

Fiji Ports Chief Executive Vajira Piyasena says they only facilitate trading in port facilities and this will only continue if the Health Ministry gives the approval.

Piyasena says this will also ensure the safety of their workers considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fiji Ports, our job is to facilitate this trade but the items that are coming, what type of article, whether they are suitable, unsuitable are monitored by other agencies, Biosecurity, Minister for Health and also there duty and everything are handled by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.”

Piyasena says they work closely with relevant stakeholders in ensuring that Fiji is free from the virus.