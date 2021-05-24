Four organizations receive economic recovery grants

Four civil society organizations this morning received a grant from the United States Embassy office in Suva.

This is part of the US Embassy’s Economic Recovery Grants program aimed at bolstering local organizations and associations that are developing creative solutions to challenges posed by the pandemic.

Charge d’Affaires, Elise Tokumasu de Silva says the primary focus will be on projects related to tourism development, entrepreneurship, and trade with the US.

She adds these civil society organizations focus on developing innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

This is the second consecutive year for the Embassy providing the economic recovery grants to successful recipients.

A total of $258, 615 will be shared by the four organizations, Fiji Bee Beekeeping Association, Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Cakaudrove, and the Langfonaua Fafine A’Tonga based in Tonga.