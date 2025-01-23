Fostering a conducive educational setting

The old scholars of Saint John’s Primary School in Wailoku have taken the initiative to organize a clean-up campaign at the school as part of their commitment to giving back to the community.

The campaign, spearheaded by the St. John’s Primary Old Scholars Association, aims to provide a cleaner and healthier learning environment for current students.

Association President and school manager, Sakiusa Tubuna, says this initiative is important to foster a conducive educational setting.

“Yes, I think that is part of the overall objective in trying to achieve the outcome of ensuring that a clean environment provides a conducive place for students to improve their academic learning.”

According to Tubuna, the association intends to make improvements to the school’s infrastructure that differ from what previously existed there.

St. John’s Primary School Head Teacher, Joseva Vere, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the positive impact of a well-maintained school environment on students’ academic performance.

The St. John’s Old Scholars Association has expressed its commitment to continuing such initiatives in the future to further enhance the school’s facilities and learning conditions.