Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Ministry to focus on targeted testing|70% adult population receive first dose of vaccine|Woman who uploaded video broke the law: Dr Fong|WHO says challenging times ahead|RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases|COVID positive patient shares experience|Fijians urged to maintain resilience|Mavua Villagers on high alert|Tanoa Hotel provides meal to frontliners|Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities|Fijians with COVID-19 symptoms to visit designated facilities|Fiji privileged to secure vaccine for pregnant women: Raj|COVID-19 vaccination continues in Taveuni|Families in isolation receive food assistance|Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths|Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%|Ministry yet to comment on new CWM hospital video|Minister acknowledges parental support|
Full Coverage

News

Former Fiji citizens give back to their country

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 9:51 am
[Photo: Supplied]

An Australian based group consisting of more than 500 former Fiji citizens have donated over $13,000 to assist families affected by COVID-19.

FijiLIFE Gold Coast is a community of former Fijians, including their spouses, partners, family, and friends, who grew up together and went to schools in Fiji from the late 1940’s to early 1980’s.

The members live around Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, United States, England and Ireland.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the founders, Mike Gosling says they had organized events to raise funds to assist Fijians however these events were cancelled.

However, he says following the cancellation , 27 members saw it as an opportunity to help fellow Fijians directly and donated their event fees with the FijiLIFE committee additional funding, bringing total donations to Fiji charities to $13,890.

These funds have been donated to four charities in Fiji to assist in basic food provision and other support of needy families experiencing hardship due to the COVID health crisis.

This include J P Bayly Trust, Make A Difference Fiji, FijiKids Learning for Lifeand Fiji Society for the Blind.

Apart from this through the FijiLIFE Foundation they will raise funds for frontline organisations working to provide refuge, nourishment, training, medical aids and equipment, women’s economic security, and a happy and better future for disadvantaged people in Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.