Forced sex, illicit videos linked to teen pregnancies

Forced sexual practices leading to teenage pregnancy remain a serious concern that Fiji must tackle without delay.

These challenges not only affect the health and well-being of young individuals but also have long-term social and economic impacts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Pornographic Taskforce Chair Manoa Kamikamica stated that such actions are linked to the rise in illicit video consumption among youths, which can negatively affect their behavior and attitudes.

He says that these social issues have not arisen in the last two years alone; they stem from poor policy management and an approach that suppressed many critical issues.

“The issues surrounding teenage pregnancy, especially those resulting from forced sexual practices, are concerns that we need to address as a country. Not only the government but as one nation. We need to teach our young men and women to behave better and be respectful, focusing on the values that make society a good place to live. There are other issues happening as well.”

Kamikamica urges that addressing these issues requires a thorough examination of past policies and a commitment to creating more effective and inclusive strategies moving forward.

Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji Clinic Nurse Naomi Salabuco says that their priority is to provide counseling services and awareness programs for teenage girls to prevent them from becoming victims of social issues.

“We have come across many, like 16- and 17-year-olds, coming in for bookings and other services. Even at our clinics, minors are coming in to access contraceptive methods.”

Teenage pregnancies in various societies often lead to social stigma for girls, making it vital for young girls to make informed and responsible decisions.

