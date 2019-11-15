Footbridges to benefit people of Serua

“You are not forgotten.”

This was the message by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Dr. Mahendra Reddy while opening two-foot crossing bridges in the Serua Province.

Dr Reddy acknowledged the hard-working villagers who looked after the workers who came to work on the bridge and helped them in the construction as well as provided them with food.

Minister Reddy commissioned the two-foot crossings in Nabukelevu and Nakorovou Villages.

The two projects cost a total of $10,950 to complete.