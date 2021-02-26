Foods Pacific Limited refuses to comment on stop work order

Processed food manufacturer Foods Pacific Limited has still not commented on the issuance of a stop work order by the Department of Environment.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, confirmed to FBC News that the Lami based company has been ordered to cease all food processing.

He says Foods Pacific was found to be discharging waste into the environment from about August last year and the issue has persisted until today.

When contacted by FBC News, the company says the managers are unable to be contacted during the weekend and would be back at work on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for Environment has revealed that the company was issued a prohibition notice in September last year over the same issue and another in November.

Wycliffe says in all instances Foods Pacific carried out remedial work to stop the discharge from its factory but eventually, the matter came up again.

The Ministry has collected wastewater samples and ordered laboratory tests on the discharge to ascertain whether it is safe.

Results on the tests are expected shortly.