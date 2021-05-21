Home

News

Food hampers for visually-impaired persons

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 31, 2021 11:45 am

Over 35 visually-impaired persons will be supported with food hampers and Personal Protective equipment.

The National Disability awards committee and United Blind Persons of Fiji is supporting its members in the Western division by handing over food packs worth $60 and PPEs worth $25.

National Disability Awards Chair, Rajnel Prasad says it is important to assist these people since many have lost their jobs, and members living with families have no source of income.



He says the team decided to assist the western division first due to the requests coming in for assistance.

This assistance will be provided to all visually impaired members residing from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

The Western COVID-19 support group team that are also visually impaired will be delivering hampers to their fellow members and friends to show solidarity for its members.

