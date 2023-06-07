Focus on improving livelihood of youths

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Youth reaffirms that they will continue to identify the needs of youths around Fiji, provide necessary training, and help improve the youth’s daily livelihood.

This was highlighted by Minister Jese Saukuru while handing over the Youth Farm Initiative Grant to Christian Life Center Youth Clubs in Narewa, Nadi, yesterday.

He says he will work closely with youth groups and children around the country to ensure they thrive.

Christian Life Youth Club President James Prout stated that there are plans to develop and expand their project further.

The Christian Life Center Youth is the youth branch of the Christian Life Center Church in Narewa, Nadi.



They are actively involved in cash crop and livestock farming.