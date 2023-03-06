Focus needed on food and agriculture

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Agriculture and Forestry remains the mainstay of Fiji’s economy says Minister for Trade, Cooperatives and SME’s Manoa Kamikamica.

He highlighted this during the 8th session of the Pacific Regional Heads of Agriculture and Forestry meeting currently underway in Nadi.

Kamikamica says Fiji’s agriculture sector contributed 8.2 percent, or $689.3 million, to total GDP and showed a 3.7 percent growth as compared to 2020.

The Trade Minister says agriculture-driven growth, poverty reduction, and food security are at risk.

He adds that multiple shocks from COVID-19-related disruptions to extreme weather, pests, and conflicts are impacting food systems, resulting in higher food prices and growing hunger.

He says the war in Ukraine has triggered a global food crisis that is driving millions more into extreme poverty.



However, he says to cushion these uncertainties, various support packages throughout the world are being made available as part of a global response to the food crisis.

“Our work in food and agriculture in these coming years should focus on improving livelihoods and creating greener jobs for women and youth, improving food security for all, including access to safe and nutritious food, making agriculture and food more resilient, especially in the face of climate change, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and enhancing agribusiness by building inclusive and efficient food value chains.”

Kamikamica says the conference brings greater ownership to agricultural and forestry service leaders and promotes stewardship towards sustainable agriculture and conserving the fragile eco-system.



He adds that the resolutions adopted during this meeting will lead to a strong coordination of the agricultural and forestry sectors in the Pacific.