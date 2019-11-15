FNU to invest over $500m in ten years

The Fiji National University is expected to invest half a billion dollars in the construction of its new buildings and infrastructure over the next ten years.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey says major development is being carried out at the University’s Nasinu campus.

He says they are also upgrading other campuses around the country.

Professor Healey says apart from the new business school they are also constructing a gymnasium to meet international standards.

“We have already done the purchase for the equipment that is going in the cardiovascular equipment, specialist flooring that will have an international standard two storey basketball , volleyball and netball court and we have bleached the sitting for an audience of 300 so we can have small graduation in there as well.”

He says the gymnasium will an iconic building and work is expected to finish soon.

Professor Healey says they recently completed work on Derrick campus in Samabula where a new integrated workshop for engineering was opened.

The Vice Chancellor says they will also embark on another project to design a School of Creative Arts and this will be a national home for creative arts.