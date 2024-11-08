FNU strengthens customs education

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji National University has signed an agreement with the Oceania Customs Organization and the Centre for Customs and Excise Studies to deliver cutting-edge training and education programs.

The partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of customs officers across the Pacific region.

Pro Vice-Chancellor TVET Pasifika and NTPC, Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata, says the OCO will represent the region’s Customs Regulatory Authorities, while the Centre for Customs and Excise Studies and the Fiji National University will offer the courses.

Dr Tagicakiverata states that this collaboration aims to enhance the quality of Customs programs to meet the needs of the industry.

“The programmes will be available to both Fiji and the broader region, targeting Customs officers, industry employees, and school leavers.”

He stresses that this is more than just an educational partnership but about creating a sustainable pathway for professional development in the customs sector.

Dr Tagicakiverata adds this will also empower customs officers to advance in their careers and contribute to the overall growth and development of the region.