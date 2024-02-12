FNPF to roll out added benefit to pensioners and members

The Fiji National Provident Fund is expected to roll out an initiative aimed at providing additional benefits to pensioners and members.

Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu announced this at the recent Stakeholder Partnership Program member forum in Nadi.

“An initiative we are now rolling out is the Stakeholders Partnership program. Through this program, we will offer value-adding benefits to our pensioners and members. The response from the business we have approached is quite positive and we look forward to announcing this over the next few months. “

Vodonaivalu says they are also grateful to the Ministry of Health and Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Centre for coming on board with the Stakeholders Partnership program.