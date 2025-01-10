FNPF to host annual member forums next month

The Fiji National Provident Fund is set to host its Annual Member Forums next month, aimed at providing members with updates on the Fund’s performance and key developments over the 2024 financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu highlighted that the annual forums are an important platform for keeping members informed about the Fund’s operations.

He stated that FNPF wants its members to feel confident in their future with FNPF, adding that these forums are an opportunity for them to learn more about how their contributions are being managed, the performance of their accounts, and what we are doing to ensure their retirement is financially secure.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva will host the Member Forums on February 11th, Nadi on the 13th, and Labasa on the 19th.

The forums will also feature a questions and answer session, allowing members to ask queries and seek clarification on any matters related to their accounts and the Fund’s activities.