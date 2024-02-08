FNPF can pay out all members and still have $2.3b

The Fiji National Provident Fund states that if they pay out every member, they will still have $2.3 billion in surplus.

General Manager of Member Services, Alipate Waqairawai, stresses the fund’s formidable position, highlighting its ability to meet member demands while maintaining substantial reserves.

According to Waqairawai, FNPF’s assets have witnessed a significant upsurge, with member funds escalating from $6.7 billion in 2022 to an impressive $7.2 billion last year.

Waqairawai reassures members that their funds are securely managed, with FNPF diligently adhering to stringent procedures to facilitate withdrawals.