FNCPD website launched

The awareness to have an inclusive community will now be more robust following the launch of the Fiji Council for People with Disabilities website.

The launch also included the Directory of service providers.

While officiating at the launch, Deputy New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Michelle Podmore says this will also get all organizations under the FNCPD, the stakeholders and communities to learn more about the rights of persons with disabilities and raise awareness on the issues faced by them.

Podmore says this will also allow people with disabilities to access information, learning processes and other basic social services.

“This has been made to make sure that the whole range of services is accessible for People with Disabilities and also for service providers. There are two aspects to this project, one is the publishing of the Disability Sector Directory and the second is the website of the National Council of Persons with Disability.”

Podmore says the new website will include the relevant information of the 33 disability organization registered under FNCPD.

The launch was aligned with the celebration and commemoration of the International Day for Persons with Disability.