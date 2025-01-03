FNA prioritizes nurses' wellbeing

[File Photo]

The Fiji Nursing Association says they remain committed to improving the working conditions and professional standing of nurses across the country.

FNA President Dr. Alisi Vudiniabola emphasizes the importance of ensuring nurses’ voices are heard in ongoing healthcare reform discussions.

Dr Vudiniabola states that the association has been actively engaging with government officials to address long-standing issues affecting its members.

She adds the FNA continues to push for better working conditions, support, and recognition for nurses.

Dr Vudiniabola says the association will keep fighting for reforms that directly benefit the nursing profession.