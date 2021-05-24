FLP Leader taken in for questioning

Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry has also been taken in for questioning at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters.

The Acting Police Commissioner confirms this is also in relation to his comments on the i-Taukei Land Trust Amendment Bill.

Rusiate Tudravu confirms Chaudhry was taken in for questioning at around mid-day.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula took to his social media page saying that he has also been summoned to the CID HQ for expressing his view on the bill.

Opposition members of parliament, Lynda Tabuya, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Biman Prasad, Pio Tikoduadua, Filipe Tuisawau, and politicians Sitiveni and Savenaca Narube were questioned yesterday

Acting COMPOL confirms other people will also be questioned – not for intimidation as claimed by some, but as a pro-active means to find the truth.

It also says that not everyone who is brought in for questioning will be charged.

Fijians are reminded to be responsible citizens and be mindful of what they post or comment as it must be within the ambit of the law.