Flood waters continue to recede

The Fiji Meteorology Office says rainfall recorded in the Western Division from Thursday until last night ranges from 39.5mm to 296.5mm.

This is from 9pm Thursday to 9pm Friday.

The areas that were mostly affected include Ba, Rakiraki, Tavua, and Nadi.

While flood waters have receded in the majority of the areas, people are being warned to remain vigilant.

This as a flood warning remains in force for areas adjacent to and downstreams of Ba, Nasivi (Tavua) Nakaivadra (Rakiraki), Nadi, Sigatoka, Wainibuka, Wainimala, Waindina, Waimanu Rivers and is now in force for Navua River.

A flood alert remains in force for flood prone areas adjacent to and downstream of the rest of major rivers in Fiji.

The Fiji Met office says parts of Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Nadi and Navua are flooded.

Water level at Ba FSC station is 3.62m which is above warning level and decreasing.

Water level at Nakauvadra town center station is 2.68M which is above warning level and decreasing.

Water level at Nadi Town Bridge Station is 4.31M which is above warning level and decreasing.

An active trough of low pressure is expected to affect the group until Monday