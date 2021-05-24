Flood waters affect Sigatoka residents

Hundreds of residents in the greater Sigatoka area have been affected by floodwaters due to the heavy rainfall experienced over the past few days.

Resident, Timoci Ratulolo says the Sigatoka River level rose rapidly yesterday, bursting its bank and the water level remains at a critical level until this afternoon.

He adds there is widespread concern in the area and most farms have been destroyed as a result of inundated floodwaters.

“For those who staying in low-lying areas, especially in Yavulo and Nasigatoka villages, they are prone to flooding – at the moment villagers are taking shelter at various churches on higher grounds and some other areas here around Sigatoka, they have provided some evacuation centres such the Sai Hall in Sigatoka.”



Ratulolo is optimistic that the level will recede over the next few hours.

Police officers were seen patrolling the area to ensure unnecessary movements are kept at bay.



