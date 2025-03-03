Flash flood warning for Vanua Levu

A flash flood warning has been issued this morning at 7.30am for all small streams and low-lying flash-flood prone areas in Vanua Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has also issued a flash-flood alert for the western, northern and interior parts of Viti Levu.

The FMS says an active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain and enhanced northwest winds continue to affect the Fiji Group and is expected to gradually spread east to the rest of the group until Tuesday.

People living in flash-flood prone and low-lying areas adjacent to waterways, need to remain vigilant as flash flooding can be caused by heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Cyclone Seru.

The FMS says flooding can be expected from water-clogging due to poor drainage, over flowing of small streams and areas that could be flooded include low water bridges, Irish crossings, roads and properties in low lying areas.

The next special weather bulletin for flash floods will be issued at 10.30am today or earlier if the situation changes.

