Five cases closed by FICAC

One of the cases closed was the case against Mohammed Saneem and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for alleged collusion as well as conflict of interest

Five cases that were referred by the Supervisor of Elections to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) have been closed.

FICAC says that SOE Ana Mataiciwa was notified of the closure on July 24th.

The cases involved the alleged corrupt practices concerning FijiFirst Party False Declarations specifically against Fiji First Australia Association Incorporated, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and one Tito Bainimarama.

Also closed was the case against Sayed-Khaiyum and Mohammed Saneem for alleged collusion as well as conflict of interest and Arif Ali for donating $10,000 to FijiFirst Party while being a civil servant.

Further complaints against Sayed-Khaiyum, President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, and Charan Jeath Singh were also dismissed.

Another complaint that was struck out was against Sayed-Khaiyum on failing to declare overseas travel.

A complaint against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for submitting false declarations of Income, Assets and Liabilities for the years 2014 to 2019 and 2022 was also quashed.

FICAC says all other matters referred to by the SOE are still being investigated and no comments will be made until the completion of the investigation.