Fishing bans in place are to protect marine biodiversity

Bans put in place by the Ministry of Fisheries to better protect our marine biodiversity still remain.

This was reiterated to villagers on Yadua Island in Bua by Roko Tui Bua Ratu Waisake Tuisese yesterday.

The bans include the use of underwater breathing apparatus, harvest, and sale of beech-de-mer, the ban on Kawakawa and Donu between June to September and poaching.

Tuisese says these bans are imposed to improve the sustainability of the marine biodiversity in our fishing grounds.

He is encouraging villagers and those living along the coast and the maritime islands to support this initiative.

Tuisese was at Yadua Island to handover a solar freezer to the fishermen on the island.