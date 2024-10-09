Fisheries sector contributed $207.1 million

Fiji’s fisheries sector is a cornerstone of our economy, contributing to our Gross Domestic Product and supporting thousands of Fijians, especially in coastal and rural communities.

While launching three key policies last night, Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu highlighted that in 2022 alone, the sector contributed $207.1 million, accounting for eight percent of our national export earnings.

The Fisheries Minister states that our fisheries are more than just economic assets.

“Of this, 70% came from our offshore fisheries, central to tuna harvesting and processing. Inshore fisheries contributed around 25%, while aquaculture, though still emerging, provided 5%.”

Bainivalu stresses that the Strategic Development Plan 2024-2028 prioritizes three key areas, one of which is the offshore fisheries, strengthening the tuna industry, modernizing the fleet, and positioning Fiji as a regional processing hub.

She reiterates that the ministry is committed to combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Senior Director of Fiji Program and Regional Fisheries, Mere Lakeba, says the three new key policies are a milestone that has significance in terms of those that are leading and managing the fisheries sector.

“Given that it is sitting in an economic sector of government and the role that it plays in terms of growing our economy, but most importantly, how we can also align the work that we currently do in terms of the growth of the coastal fishery sector, the aquaculture sector, and of course, the offshore fishery sector.”

The Ministry of Fisheries believes that these policies ensure that the fisheries sector remains not only economically productive but also environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive.