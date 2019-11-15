Fisheries Ministry to consider lifting beech-der-mer ban

The Ministry of Fisheries is considering a temporary uplifting of the ban on beech-de-mer.

A 24 hour consultation and awareness was conducted in villages and communities last week to gauge the need for the uplifting of the ban as the COVID-19 restrictions takes its toll on many Fijian families.

Speaking at a talanoa session with the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Nabouwalu, Bua this morning Principal Fisheries Officer Northern Joji Vuakaca says the report from the awareness has been compiled and is with the Minister for Fisheries.

It will be taken to Cabinet for a decision.

Vuakaca says the review of the ban comes in light of the hardship many families are facing following job losses around the country.

Beech-de-mer sale and export rakes in thousands of dollars for locals and businesses alike.

It’s over-use saw the implementation of the ban almost five years ago to allow for re-stocking.

Vuakaca says many coastal and maritime villages previously depended on beech-de-mer for their livelihood and the ban has forced them to look for alternative sources of income.

The review has come as welcome news for the villages and communities.