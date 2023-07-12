Fisheries Act under review

The Ministry of Fisheries has commenced the review of laws to encounter new and emerging issues.

Minister, Kalaveti Ravu says the current law is integrated to address the development of fit-for-purpose legislation to support growth in the sector.

Ravu says the review is crucial, claiming it was not materialized under the previous administration.

He adds the Ministry is taking a targeted approach to resolve the issues facing the fishing industry.

“To ease the cost of doing business and to combat the issue of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, a budget of $750,000 has been set aside to implement the e-platform system for licensing and permitting marine stewardship certification of surface products and the electronic monitoring system.”

The Fisheries Ministry will be rolling out initiatives in coastal communities to help improve their livelihoods.