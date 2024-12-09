First women's craft show in Naroi

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

For the first time, women from the villages of Nuku, Cakova, Keteira and Maloku met in Naroi, Moala, for a Women’s Mini Craft Show, organized by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection.

The event, which aimed to promote creativity and economic empowerment, showcased a wide range of handmade products, including fine mats, iTaukei clothing including sulu and jaba, and fresh vegetables.

The show provided a platform for the women to display their talents and express their entrepreneurial spirit.

The event was more than just an exhibition; it offered participants the opportunity to exchange ideas, learn new skills and to strengthen their networks.

The diverse array of products, from traditional Fijian garments to unique handmade crafts and locally grown produce, showcased the resourcefulness and creativity of rural women who often face limited access to larger markets.

President of the Maloku Women’s Group, Kalo Leba, described how the women of Maloku had prepared for the event by waking up early, organizing their families and making their way to Naroi to showcase their handicrafts.

The Maloku Women’s Group presented a range of products including fashionable sulu and jaba and honey, marking an opportunity to generate income and gain recognition for their hard work.