First Lady encourages local artisans

First Lady Filomena Katonivere is encouraging local artisans to gain as much exposure and empowerment opportunities as possible to make creative choices.

Speaking at the National Craft Exhibition at the Old Nausori Municipal Market yesterday, Katonivere says women and families have been economically empowered daily to make strategic life choices in light of difficult economic situation.

She adds economic empowerment further enables women to be financially independent with the ability and strength to influence and advocate for issues that affect them and their families.

The exhibition was also attended by Indian High Commission to Fiji, P.S Karthigeyan, British High Commissioner Dr Brian Jones and representatives from the United States and Indonesian embassies.



The four-day exhibition will end on Saturday.