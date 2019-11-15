Home

Fire

Two homes destroyed in separate fires in Nadi

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 4, 2020 6:22 am
Two homes were destroyed in separate fire incidents in Nadi this morning.

The first report was received after 1am in Nawaka whereby a three-bedroom concrete house was completely destroyed.

The second report was received after 2.30am where the fire destroyed a home in Togamasi, Nadi.

Police report no one was injured in both fires and the cause of the fires is yet to be ascertained.

The National Fire Authority is investigating both incidents.

