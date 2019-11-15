Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Fire

NFA reminds home owners to adhere to fire safety precautions

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 5, 2020 9:36 am

The National Fire Authority is again reminding home owners to strictly adhere to fire safety precautions in and around their homes.

The reminder comes following a house fire at Lowcost in Bulileka, Labasa yesterday morning.

The NFA says fire safety is everyone’s responsibility and they are urging all members of the public to take heed and ensure that your properties are fire-safe.

Article continues after advertisement

The fire is believed to have started around 11am.

When firefighters arrived at the scene the two flat five-bedroom home was fully engulfed.

Firefighters used one delivery of water from the two fire trucks to extinguish the fire.

One of the flats was occupied by the tenants while one was occupied by the owner.

It is believed the owner of the house was away when the fire started and only one tenant was at home.

No injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.