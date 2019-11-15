NFA reminds home owners to adhere to fire safety precautions

The National Fire Authority is again reminding home owners to strictly adhere to fire safety precautions in and around their homes.

The reminder comes following a house fire at Lowcost in Bulileka, Labasa yesterday morning.

The NFA says fire safety is everyone’s responsibility and they are urging all members of the public to take heed and ensure that your properties are fire-safe.

The fire is believed to have started around 11am.

When firefighters arrived at the scene the two flat five-bedroom home was fully engulfed.

Firefighters used one delivery of water from the two fire trucks to extinguish the fire.

One of the flats was occupied by the tenants while one was occupied by the owner.

It is believed the owner of the house was away when the fire started and only one tenant was at home.

No injuries were reported in the fire incident.