Young girl dies in a house fire

A four-year-old passed away at the Lautoka hospital allegedly because of burns sustained from a house fire in Waicolo Village, Sigatoka.

The young girl is believed to have been with a 30-year-old man who was trying to light a fire when it allegedly spread resulting in the two sustaining burns.

Both were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

Police confirm the 30-year-old remains admitted in serious condition.

Investigation continues.