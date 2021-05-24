Four fire incidents under investigation

The National Fire Authority is investigating four structural fire incidents that have occurred in the last 72 hours.

A two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed at Yadua Settlement, Nadroumai in Sigatoka at around 10am.

Preliminary investigation reveals the fire started after a kerosene stove exploded when one of the occupants of the house was cooking.

It is believed the owner resides abroad while some cane cutters occupied the house. No one sustained injuries in the incident.

In another incident, a one-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed by fire at Navoli in Ba at around 2am.

The NFA says the house was vacant for three days as the caretaker was away.

The owner resides in Lautoka and a cane cutter was occupying the house.

On Tuesday afternoon, a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed by fire in Yalalevu Ba.

The firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to another house a few meters away.

The NFA says this house was vacant for a year now as the owner resides in Australia.

Also on Tuesday at around 7am, a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed in a fire off Kings Road, in Nakasi.

The fire team from the Nakasi Station with the help of firefighters from Valelevu managed to stop the fire from spreading to an adjoining two-bedroom house and a church a few meters away from the burning building.

According to the NFA statistics, since January 68 structural fire incidents have been recorded, of which 13 occurred this month alone.

The highest cause of fire incidents has been electrical.

NFA chief executive, Puamau Sowanu says between January and July, 17 fire incidents were related to electrical faults, 10 were arson-related and are now being handled by the Police, six resulted from unattended cooking, three resulted from children playing with matches, two were from unattended candles, two resulted from unattended prayer diya, and one from mosquito coil.

Sowane says most residential fires occurred when homes were vacant and this is a great concern to NFA.

The investigation into the four fire incidents continues by the NFA, to ascertain the causes.