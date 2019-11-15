Fire
Fire leaves eight people homeless
July 1, 2020 4:35 pm
Eight people are now homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Naseuvou Street in Lami last night.
Eight people are now homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Naseuvou Street in Lami last night.
Police say the five-bedroom wooden house belonging to a 30-year old man was completely destroyed.
There were no casualties reported as all occupants who were sleeping inside the house managed to escape when the incident occurred.
Article continues after advertisement
The cost of damage is estimated to be $200,000.
Investigations continue.
Sponsored Links