Fire destroys three homes

A 52-year-old man was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital today after a fire broke out at Nauluvatu settlement in Suva.

Reports suggest the man sustained severe burns while attempting to rescue his granddaughter from the blaze, which destroyed three homes, leaving three families in despair.

The incident took place at around 2pm prompting a rapid response from firefighters.

An advisory has been issued to the community to exercise caution, particularly with young ones present as the festive season approaches.

The investigation into the incident continues.