Fire destroys home in Makoi
August 5, 2020 6:28 am
The National Fire Authority is now investigating a house fire that happened in Makoi, Nasinu last night. [Source: Faizal Ali Facebook]
The National Fire Authority is now investigating a house fire that happened in Makoi, Nasinu last night.
It’s believed the incident occurred after 6pm.
The Valelevu fire station confirmed it responded to the emergency call
It’s believed a wooden house was fully destroyed and there was no reports of injuries or casualties.
