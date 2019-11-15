Home

Fire

Fire destroys home in Makoi

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 5, 2020 6:28 am
The National Fire Authority is now investigating a house fire that happened in Makoi, Nasinu last night. [Source: Faizal Ali Facebook]

The National Fire Authority is now investigating a house fire that happened in Makoi, Nasinu last night.

It’s believed the incident occurred after 6pm.

The Valelevu fire station confirmed it responded to the emergency call

Article continues after advertisement

It’s believed a wooden house was fully destroyed and there was no reports of injuries or casualties.

