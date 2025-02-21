Fire at Narseys Plastics factory contained

Firefighters have successfully contained a fire that broke out at the Narseys Plastics Industries Pte Ltd factory in Laucala Beach earlier today.

The National Fire Authority acted swiftly, preventing the flames from spreading and minimizing damage to the facility.

The fire was brought under control before it could cause significant destruction.

Factory workers, who had evacuated as a precaution, are now gradually returning to their workstations.

