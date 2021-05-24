Car destroyed by fire

A car was destroyed by a fire near Caubati in Suva in the last hour.
Firefighters were at the scene but were not able to contain the fire from destroying the vehicle.
FBC News is trying to ascertain whether the vehicle was occupied at the time of the incident or not.
The incident caused huge traffic along the main road.
Police officers were at the scene directing traffic.
