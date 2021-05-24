Home

Fire

Car destroyed by fire

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 10:57 am
Car was destroyed by Fire. [Source: Floyd Steven/Facebook]

A car was destroyed by a fire near Caubati in Suva in the last hour.

Firefighters were at the scene but were not able to contain the fire from destroying the vehicle.

FBC News is trying to ascertain whether the vehicle was occupied at the time of the incident or not.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident caused huge traffic along the main road.

Police officers were at the scene directing traffic.

