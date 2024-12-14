FIPRA appoints new board members

The Fiji Performing Rights Association Limited has appointed new members to its Board that will take the Association to new heights in the New Year.

Sireli Gumatua, Georgina Ledua, Natalie Raikadroka, and Epi Naisoroa are the new board members.

These members have a great knowledge of the FIPRA’s needs, including the digital transformation shift for musicians and artists in Fiji, which is one of the current challenges.

Outgoing Board Chair Eremasi Tamanisau has acknowledged and respected the results of the vote.

“The work we have been doing all this year is not easy. I wish you well and hope you will take it to another level. Remember the work we have been doing and all the submissions it was not easy but we hope for the best”

Laisa Vulakoro has also welcomed the appointment of two females to the board, which will now create a balance in decisions concerning members.