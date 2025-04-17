File on Richard Mock to be referred to ODPP

Police are in the final stages of their investigation into the death of Richard Mock, whose body was discovered in Nasau, Nadi earlier this year.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the file will be taken to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for an independent legal advice

The Police Commissioner says their transcribers are working in line with their video recording interview system.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Tudravu says they want the matter to be thoroughly investigated as it also involves police officers.

“I can reassure any cases involving police officers will do the needful in regards to the investigation that needs to be done. That’s my assurance to the members of the public.”

35-year-old Mock was found on a vacant lot in Nadi.

Police had earlier revealed that officers at the Namaka Police Station were the last to be in contact with the deceased.

