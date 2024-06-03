Fiji's trade with New Zealand reaches $1.36b

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji is the only Pacific Island country to rank in New Zealand’s top 20 trading partners with two-way bilateral trade reaching an unprecedented $1.36b last year.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while officiating at the NZ Fiji Business Forum, today.

He says that New Zealand a key source of foreign direct investment and international visitors is Fiji’s third largest export destination.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad

Prasad adds the forum portrays New Zealand’s strong confidence in doing business in Fiji and a reflection of the close relationship that the two countries share.

“I think it does show that we are building that confidence. The economy as I say today is on a trajectory of very good healthy positive growth. Of course, you know we have our own challenges with respect to whether it’s a labour market or whether it’s improving the ease of doing business and I think we are having a very very good discussion and I welcome all the businesses from New Zealand.”

Prasad says that the partnerships will enable the government to boost its economic growth and develop more opportunities for the people.

“The New Zealand mission is here and it will translate into more investment, growth for the economy, trade, jobs for our people and indeed you know increase in income for our people.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, says that through the partnership they are willing to support people in expanding their business.

“The moments where you sometimes get in small creative industries where you suddenly have an enormous global platform and there are some great opportunities where Fiji is having that enormous global platform kind of on it.”

Darlow adds that the partnership will enable the two countries to strengthen their relationships.