Fiji’s cost of living fairly low in the region

The cost of living in Fiji is lower compared to neighbouring countries and this is reflected in a case study analysis of monthly expenses for a family of four across six countries in the region.

With a lot of talk about the cost of living in the election campaign, there are some interesting figures.

Economist, Doctor Rohit Kishore while analyzing the cost of living in Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu – says Fiji had lower monthly expenses for water, electricity, internet, and food amongst other factors.

Dr Kishore says the cost of living in Fiji is fairly low compared to other Pacific countries, with estimated monthly expenses of food and rent both below $1000.

“I know we are saying that our electricity unit price has gone up but if you look at it together in comparison with other countries, we are still better off. The highest cost of electricity really is PNG, Vanuatu comes out on the top, then Australia and New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, and Fiji happen to be the cheapest.”

Dr Kishore says whilst there may be the talk of high cost of living amongst politicians, it is imperative that Fijians understand our standing in comparison to other regional countries.

“There’s been all-around talk that things are getting very expensive but here we are, the numbers are speaking for themselves. We are still better off from the six countries we’re comparing with and going forward as things settle down globally and our economy picks up, I’m sure things will get better.”

He adds that the strong growth being recorded in the tourism sector and increased investment contribute to the steady economic recovery allows Fijians to meet the cost of living.