Fiji's aging population to benefit from essential services

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran at the soft launch of the newly refurbished Labasa Golden Age Home [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is working to ensure that essential services are provided for the aging population residing in the Golden Age Home in Fiji.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran says this initiative will help address issues related to mental health, protection, and inclusion.

She stresses the importance of families and communities instilling consideration for the needs of the aging population.

Kiran says that the Ministry has renovated the Labasa Golden Age Home by restoring facilities that will enhance the overall well-being of the residents.

“Ministry has attempted to strengthen the area and support systems for our elderly in the homes. The facility has a conference center, day care center, and a gym hat will encourage social interaction and positively enhance he overall well-being and quality of life for the residents.”

Kiran adds that it is important to review the current Fiji Ageing Policy 2011, as every year there has been an increase in the percentage of elders in the Golden Home, and by 2050 it is expected to increase by 20%.

The Minister urges for communities in supporting the government decisions in creating enabling policy frameworks that will ensure the wellbeing of the elderly populations.

This year’s International Day for Older Persons commemoration theme is “Aging with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.”