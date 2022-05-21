FijiFirst will not tell lies to win votes: Bainimarama

The leader of FijiFirst Voreqe Bainimarama has told supporters in Nadi that the party does not and will not lie to win votes.

Speaking during the opening of the FijiFirst office along the Nadi back road, Bainimarama highlighted that he will not promise people anything that he does not intend to deliver.

He says FijiFirst will not divide people along ethnic, religious, and provincial lines to win votes.

“We have talanoa sessions where anyone can ask any question even if they make negative comments, we answer. We inform. We accept any shortcomings. We state the facts. We don’t run away from questions or reporters. We offer solutions.”

Bainimarama says putting Fiji first also means treating every citizen equally and looking after them all.

The party leader reminded Fijians to make informed decisions during the upcoming election.

He adds that if re-elected he will provide strong, decisive, caring, compassionate leadership.