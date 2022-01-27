Fijians urged to take heed of precautionary measures

Fijians are being urged not to wade in floodwaters and to wear protective equipment when cleaning their compounds or fetching livestock.

Fiji Red Cross Disaster Management Coordinator, Maciu Nokelevu says their findings in recent years have shown that cases of water-borne and communicable diseases will always be recorded after a disaster.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging Fijians in affected areas to always boil drinking water, especially for children as reiterated by the Health Ministry.

“The people of Fiji need to wear protective equipment like gumboots when walking in muddy areas because of the risk of Leptospirosis, water-borne diseases and dengue.”

Over 20 community and branch volunteers are assisting families in affected areas with rehabilitation and moving them safely to their respective homes.

Nokelevu says the distribution of relief supplies will be carried out over the next few days, only for those who need it.