Fijians urged to adopt healthier lifestyle

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for urgent, collaborative action to reform the health system, highlighting its critical role in addressing the nation’s non-communicable diseases crisis and ensuring long-term economic and social well-being.

Rabuka made the remarks during the launch of the “Fiji Health Sector Review: Mo Bulabula ka Bula Balavu” report, developed with the World Bank.

Rabuka says the findings and recommendations of the Fiji Health Sector Review report is clear and demand urgent action.

“Good health is both an intrinsic human right and is vital for socioeconomic growth. A healthier population means greater productivity, stronger families, and a more thriving economy. Yet as a nation, our statistics are alarming.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to reform.

“The Government has started to act. We are developing. We have increased salaries for our hard-working healthcare workers. And we have started to strengthen healthcare facilities in Fiji.”

The report launch marks a critical step towards addressing Fiji’s pressing health challenges and ensuring that the nation’s health system evolves to meet the needs of its people.