Fijians urged not to engage unlicensed contractors

Energy Fiji Limited is calling on Fijians not to engage the services of unlicensed electrical contractors.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says unlicensed electricians are nothing but trouble for those who use them.

He adds at times Fijians look for cheaper alternatives and engage the services of unqualified people.

“They may not be the safest. They may not be following the rules and the regulations. The EFL always stresses that if you are doing any alterations, new wiring in your house or installing new equipment it is always safe to hire the services of licensed contractors who will go through the proper procedures of applying for a permit.”

Patel adds unlicensed electricians compromise the safety of the building structure and its occupants.