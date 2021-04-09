Fijians should pay for their quarantine: Dr Waqainabete

Fijians must pay the costs of their quarantine after they arrive in Fiji on repatriation flights.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says it’s a matter between the person quarantined and the facility where they stay during the mandatory two-week period.

The Minister’s comments follow cases where people say they did not know they had to pay their quarantine costs.

Article continues after advertisement

“That is a poor excuse, for nearly one year they came in because they actually indicated that they wanted to come back and they agreed to the airline and whoever brings them in.”

Fijians who are dual passport holders or permanent residents of another country planning to repatriate for personal reasons are required to pay the cost of their 14-day quarantine.

The charges are directly payable to the hotels or other quarantine facilities where they stay.