Fijians released from quarantine facilities do not pose a risk

The Health Minister has this morning clarified that those returning from overseas and have been released from quarantine pose no risk to the community at large.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says due to a high number of Fijians returning home, the Ministry has had to replicate quarantine settings elsewhere to ensure all quarantine requirements are met.

When queried by FBC News about a Fiji Sun report of a couple who returned from Auckland, New Zealand, and were released from quarantine six days short of their mandatory period, Dr Waqainabete clarified the couple had completed their 14-day quarantine and were tested negative before being released.

Article continues after advertisement

“We initially used one designated facility than we ran out of the room than we used another designated facility. We have to move Fijians that arrived in from that facility to another facility. Just because we are moving them doesn’t mean that it’s exempted. What it means is that they are designated to another place as a quarantine facility. No one is exempted from quarantine and that’s the most important thing to understand.”

Dr Waqainabete adds they had to move some people from a quarantine facility to be tested for COVID-19.

“Remember there are some people that are returning who are also very sick so sometimes it’s very difficult to look after them in a room so you replicate quarantine circumstances and strategies in another setting but everyone has to meet that quarantine requirement.”

Dr Waqainabete reiterates that under no circumstances will they release anyone from quarantine before their mandatory 14-day period.

He adds everyone has to meet all the requirements in place.